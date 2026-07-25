MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his Western sponsors should keep in mind that they will pay for every crime they commit, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Amid military defeats, and being unable to reverse the unfavorable situation on the battlefield, the Kiev regime is venting its frustration by attacking innocent civilians, deliberately targeting those with least protection," she said in a comment about Kiev’s attacks on civilians in Kirov and the Zaporozhye Region.

"But Zelensky, his associates and Western sponsors should keep in mind: they will pay dearly for every crime they commit," she said.

"We call upon all responsible governments, relevant international organizations and independent media not to remain silent about the bloody terror attacks in the Kirov and Zaporozhye Regions," she said in a statement. "Ignoring the Kiev regime’s crimes means to signal a tacit approval to its crimes and to inspire it to commit new ones."

"We strongly condemn these inhumane crimes," Zakharova added.

"The Kiev regime continues to perform its cold-blooded deliberate attacks on Russian civilians," she said. "A missile strike on a commercial site in Kirov left at least six people dead and another 26 wounded on July 24."

"However, this was not enough for Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Overnight into July 25 they attacked tourists on vacation in the settlement of Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokeswoman added.