US has enough weapons to conduct war against Iran — US diplomat

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. The United States has enough weapons to effectively conduct its campaign against Iran, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"I want to be crystal clear. The US military, and I've verified this every way, has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be," he told NBC News, commenting on reports that the US military stockpile has been depleted.

He admitted however that the US arsenals had been depleted under the previous administration which transferred weapons to Ukraine.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing its sources that US President Donald Trump had decided to temporarily postpone escalating the conflict with Iran as this step would be fraught with further depletion of US stockpiles of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and munitions for other weapons in the Middle East.