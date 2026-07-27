Kremlin dismisses reports of potential air ceasefire in Ukraine as media speculation

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Reports claiming that Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump may discuss an air ceasefire initiative for Ukraine are merely media speculation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Such reports did emerge several days ago," he said when asked to comment on media reports about a possible air ceasefire.

"For now, this is nothing more than media speculation, as there are no specific details available," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. "There are also no details about any new settlement formulas or proposals," he added.