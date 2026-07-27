FACTBOX: What we know about terror attack in Berlin, one dead, 29 injured

BERLIN, July 27. /TASS/. A vehicle plowed into a crowd near Tiergarten Park in central Berlin at about 10:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, killing one woman and injuring 29 others, according to the latest reports.

The suspect had previously been convicted of preparing a terrorist attack and had undergone a mandatory deradicalization program, Bild reported.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

The attack

- The incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on July 25 near Tiergarten Park, close to Potsdamer Platz.

- A man driving a small white van plowed into a crowd of people, crashed into a tree, then left the vehicle and fled.

- Photos posted online show a white van that crashed into a tree.

- The suspect then attacked other pedestrians with what authorities described as a bladed weapon, believed to have been a machete, seriously injuring several more people.

- German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt later said the attack in central Berlin on Saturday evening appeared to have been an Islamist terrorist attack.

- Dobrindt added that such attacks are typically carried out by lone perpetrators.

Casualties

- According to the latest reports, at least one woman was killed and 29 people were injured.

- Berlin's Fire Department spokesman Dominik Pretz said three of the injured remain in critical condition, while another eight sustained serious injuries.

- Five others suffered minor injuries.

- All victims with serious or critical injuries were taken to hospitals.

The suspect

- Police have identified the suspect in the vehicle attack near Tiergarten Park, DPA reported, citing a law enforcement spokesperson.

- According to the authorities, the suspect had ties to Islamist circles.

- Bild identified the suspect as 21-year-old Abdul B.

- Die Welt reported that the suspect had been released from a juvenile correctional facility only in May.

- According to the newspaper, Abdul B., who was born in 2005, had ties to Berlin's Islamist circles and was released from the juvenile facility in May 2026.

- Bild reported that the suspect had previously been convicted of preparing a terrorist attack and had undergone a mandatory deradicalization program.

- Police said several operations related to the investigation were underway, including a search of an apartment in the Schoneberg district.

- On Sunday evening, Berlin police confirmed that the suspect was shot dead during a police operation.

Reaction

- German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig pledged that those responsible would face the full force of the law.

- Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the incident as "a cowardly and despicable attack on people celebrating peacefully."

- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the attack "a despicable crime" and "an attack on German society."