Thirteen people, including two children, injured in Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod region

BELGOROD, July 27. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked the territory of the Belgorod region more than 90 times over the past 24 hours. As a result, 13 civilians were injured, including two children, the region's acting governor Alexander Shuvayev reported on his channel on Max.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Kiev regime attacked the territory of the Belgorod region 93 times. <...> As a result of last night's enemy attacks, 13 people were injured, including two children - a brother and a sister. An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition, while his 2-year-old sister is in moderate condition," he wrote, adding that doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

The strikes hit the Alekseevsky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Veydelevsky, Grayvoronsky, Ivnyansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskelsky, Rakitnyansky, Rovensky and Shebekinsky districts. Ukraine shelled the region's territory ten times with artillery and dropped explosive devices from UAVs five times.

Also, over the past 24 hours, 141 Ukrainian drones were shot down and suppressed in the skies over the Belgorod region.