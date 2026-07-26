Russia sees dualism in Trump’s position on Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russia sees a dual nature in US President Donald Trump’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow welcomes Washington’s stated readiness to facilitate a peaceful settlement.

"We observe a certain dualism in the American position. On the one hand, they supply weapons to Ukraine, although President Trump says that they do not know exactly who is receiving them as they supply [them] to NATO, and the rest is not their concern," he told reporters.

On the other hand, the US sincerely declares its readiness to facilitate a peaceful settlement, Peskov added. "In this regard, of course, we find this appealing, and we are leveraging this readiness to support that process," he said.