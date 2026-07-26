Iran’s actions directed not against its regional neighbors but against US — Araghchi

TEHRAN, July 26. /TASS/. Iran does not consider neighboring Middle Eastern countries to be enemies, with its actions directed exclusively against the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"At the regional level, there is a general understanding that the actions Iran is taking are not driven by hostility toward the countries of the region, but are prompted by other reasons that all parties are aware of and understand," he said in an interview with the Iran newspaper.

Following the end of the conflict Tehran intends to engage in dialogue and "restore trust" with its neighbors, the minister noted.