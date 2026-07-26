Israeli military getting prepared to expand operation in Nablus in West Bank — spokesman

TEL AVIV, July 26. /TASS/. Israel is getting prepared to expand its military operation near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman told TASS.

"IDF soldiers are getting prepared to expand the operation in Nablus to identify and detain those involved in <…> fierce clashes between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli civilians on Friday (July 24 - TASS)," he said.

According to the spokesman, following the incident that left two Israelis killed, "the IDF launched a large-scale anti-terrorist operation in Nablus and adjacent security zones.".