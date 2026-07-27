North Korea’s Kim visits memorial cemetery to mark 73rd anniversary of 1950-1953 war

PYONGYANG, July 27. /TASS/. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visited a memorial cemetery where he met with war veterans and paid tribute to those killed in the Fatherland Liberation War on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the victory in it, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim wished war veterans a long life and laid flowers at the central memorial. The ceremony was attended by senior party members, leading officials of the government and the armed forces as well as war veterans, families of the fallen soldiers, students of revolutionary schools, and Pyongyang residents.

According to the North Korean leader, "the miracle of July 27" won by the country’s army and people "should be the precious ideological and moral wealth" to be carried forward.