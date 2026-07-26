Russian Navy to receive state-of-the-art large ocean-going vessel — Commander-in-Chief

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will receive a state-of-the-art ocean-going surface ship with a displacement twice that of the modern Project 22350 frigates, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"These will be ships of significantly greater displacement. The displacement of this vessel is around 9,500 tons. Crucially, however, it is designed for extended periods at sea, offering the endurance of an ocean-going vessel. Russia needs ships of this type. This requirement is reflected in both strategic plans and the draft of the future shipbuilding program," he said on the program Military Acceptance (Voennaya Priyemka).