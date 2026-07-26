Lavrov offers condolences to Araghchi over sailor's death in Kiev’s attack on Iranian ship

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extended his condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the death of a sailor after Ukraine’s drone attack on an Iranian ship, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The Russian minister offered his sincere condolences over the death of an Iranian sailor after the July 25 attack by Ukrainian drones against the Iranian dry cargo vessel Ana, which was heading from Astrakhan with civilian cargoes," the ministry said. "Sergey Lavrov aske to convey his words of support to the family of the man and wished the soonest recovery to those injured.".