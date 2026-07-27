Syria, Russia share common interests, maintain historic relationship — al-Sharaa

BEIRUT, July 27. /TASS/. Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the change of power in Damascus in December 2024 opened a new page in relations with Russia.

"Our countries maintain historic relations, and we share large interests," the politician told the Qatari television in an exclusive interview on July 26. "We are currently working to adjust the course and bring the situation back to normal," he added.

The leader of the Arab republic emphasized that "discussing with Russia the future of its military bases in Syria is not yet over."

On March 31, al-Sharaa said, addressing a dialogue session at Chatham House, that "measures are being developed to gradually rebuild the Russian bases into training centers for the Syrian army."