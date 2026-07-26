Two killed as Ukrainian troops launch 30 attacks against settlements in DPR over past day

DONETSK, July 27. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukraine’s armed forces delivered 30 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing two people and injuring 14 others, the DPR government’s department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes said.

"Thirty armed attacks by Ukrainian military formations were registered, with two civilians reported killed and 14 injured. Overall, 30 various munitions were fired," the department said in a statement.

According to it, 24 attacks targeted the Gorlovka area, two more the Volnovakha direction, and one each four other areas. A shuttle bus, a passenger car, trucks, special vehicles, and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attacks.