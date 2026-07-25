Thousands of US troops may be involved in operation to seize Iranian uranium — paper

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. The United States is examining the opportunity to involve thousands of US troops for a military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, the New York Post newspaper wrote, citing sources.

According to the article, US special operations forces will be ready to launch the "most sophisticated operation in military history" upon receiving orders to seize enriched uranium stored at fortified nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic.

The complex ground operation would involve thousands of ground troops. They will storm the nuclear sites and create a secure perimeter around them, while a small team of special operators would conduct the actual retrieval.

In mid-July, The Wall Street Journal said that after meetings with key advisors, US President Donald Trump was leaning toward expanding military operations against Iran. According to the newspaper’s sources, options under consideration include intensified bombing campaigns, deploying troops to seize islands in the Strait of Hormuz, and strikes on Iran’s energy facilities.