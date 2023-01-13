Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie dies at 54, says report

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The US singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54, the People magazine reported Thursday evening citing her mother Priscilla Presley.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the magazine.

Earlier, the TMZ portal reported citing sources that Lisa Marie was in an induced coma and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest.

As a recording artist, Lisa Marie released three albums: 2003's To Whom It May Concern, which went onto become gold-certified for over 500,000 units sold in the United States, as well as 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace, the magazine said.