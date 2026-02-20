US looks into possibility of targeting individual leaders in Iran — Reuters

LONDON, February 20. /TASS/. The United States is examining the option of targeting individual leaders as part of its attack on Iran, which is now at the "advanced stage" of planning, Reuters reported citing US officials.

No details on who will be viewed as a target are available.

"The 12-day war and Israeli strikes against individual targets really showed the utility of that approach," one US official was quoted as saying.

According to US officials, Washington’s plans may also include an attempt of a "regime change" in the republic.