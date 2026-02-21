Qamishli airport comes under control of Syrian Civil Aviation Authority

TUNIS, February 21. /TASS/. Qalishli International Airport in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah governorate has come over under the control of Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) under the agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition.

In an X post, GACA head Omar al-Hosari welcomed this move as an "important institutional step in the process of consolidating airport management under the auspices of the state and ensuring that they operate in accordance with the highest international standards of safety and efficiency."

According to al-Hosari, "work on restoring the airport in Deir ez-Zor is continuing at an accelerated pace." The Syrian authorities, in his words, want to open the airports in Qamishli and Deir ez-Zor "as soon as possible."

Under the agreement reached in late January after talks in Damascus between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, Kurdish units will join the government army. Apart from that, Kurdish self-government institutions in northeastern Syria will be incorporated into Syrian government structures. The document also envisages that that oil fields in in Rumeilan and al-Sweida, as well as Qamishli airport and all border crossings will come over under the government’s control.