Crimean resident detained for shooting rifle at police officers

SIMFEROPOL, March 17. /TASS/. A Crimean resident has been detained by riot police after he opened fire from a rifle, targeting the police officers who arrived at his home, the Main Investigations Department in Crimea and Sevastopol said in a statement.

TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.

Circumstance of incident

- On March 16, the deputy chief of the district criminal investigations department, a criminal investigator, and two seconded police officers arrived at a house in the village of Stefanovka to conduct operational and search activities based on an order issued by a court in the city of Dzhankoi.

- The householder fired several rifle shots at the police officers and threw an improvised explosive device in their direction, the Crimean Interior Ministry said.

- After that, he used a petrol bomb to set his car on fire and also tried to burn down the residence.

- The shooter was injured by return fire, the regional Interior Ministry reported.

- It took the police officers and assistance from the Khazlan riot police, a local branch of the Russian Guard, to detain the man.

Condition of those injured

- The four police officers were taken to the hospital, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office said.

- According to the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department in Crimea, they received timely medical treatment and their lives are not in danger.

- One of the police officers remains hospitalized, while the other three were provided with outpatient care, the regional Interior Ministry noted.

Investigation

- The suspect was detained.

- Investigators from a department looking into high-priority cases and forensic investigative experts are working with him.

- Efforts are underway to establish the circumstances of the crime, as well as the suspect’s contacts and connections and the source of weapons.

- Investigators will also assess reports about the suspect committing domestic violence.

- The shooter, a 49-year-old resident of the settlement of Stefanovka in the Dzhankoisky District, is suspected of attempting on the lives of four police officers in order to hinder their lawful activities and may face a prison sentence of up to life imprisonment if found guilty based on Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code.

- Investigators are making preparations for bringing charges against the suspect and requesting the court that he be taken into custody.