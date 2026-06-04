Putin begins meeting with heads of leading global news agencies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

TASS traditionally organizes the meeting during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). This year marks the event’s 10th anniversary.

The discussion is organized in a "question-and-answer" format and focuses on current aspects of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as key international events, as previously reported by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

Representatives from France’s AFP, US’ Associated Press, Germany’s DPA, Spain’s EFE, Egypt’s MENA, India’s Press Trust of India, Azerbaijan’s AzerTaj, Belarus’ BelTA, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar, China’s Xinhua, and the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan are present today.

TASS is represented at the meeting by Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

Last year, the head of state’s conversation with news agency representatives lasted more than two hours.