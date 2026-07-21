FACTBOX: Vnukovo Airport becomes Domodedovo co-owner with 25.01% stake

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Vnukovo Airport is acquiring a 25.01% stake in the authorized capital of Perspektiva LLC for 16.5 bln rubles ($210.2 mln) to jointly manage Domodedovo Airport, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo said.

TASS has compiled the key facts known so far.

The decision

- Vnukovo Airport is acquiring a 25.01% stake in the authorized capital of Perspektiva LLC for 16.5 bln rubles ($210.2 mln) to jointly manage Domodedovo Airport, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo said.

- Bringing in Vnukovo Airport as Sheremetyevo’s partner in managing Domodedovo is intended to stabilize the airport’s operational and financial performance and improve the quality of services and opportunities available to airlines and partners, Sheremetyevo CEO Mikhail Vasilenko said.

- He noted that Domodedovo "remains an extremely complex asset with chronic problems, high risks, a substantial debt burden and losses."

- According to Vasilenko, Sheremetyevo’s partnership with Vnukovo is a carefully considered decision within the framework of a business project aimed at turning around of an important part of the Moscow aviation hub represented by Domodedovo Airport.

Readiness to share expertise

- Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports are similar in a number of respects, meaning Vnukovo can share its experience with Sheremetyevo in managing the airport, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vnukovo International Airport JSC Vitaly Vantsev said, according to a joint press release issued by the airports.

- According to him, the main objective is to improve the efficiency of the key components of the Moscow aviation hub and ensure a high level of service for passengers and airlines.

Domodedovo’s situation

- On June 17, 2025, the Moscow Region Arbitration Court granted a lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office against 32 entities linked to the airport, as well as holding owner Dmitry Kamenshchik and Board Chairman Valery Kogan, seeking the transfer of Domodedovo Airport to state ownership.

- On January 29, it was announced that Sheremetyevo Airport subsidiary Perspektiva LLC had been declared the winner of the auction for the sale of Domodedovo Airport after offering 66.1 bln rubles ($842 mln).

- The Russian Transport Ministry’s press service said the ministry was satisfied with the results of the auction for the sale of the Moscow airport.

- The acquisition of Domodedovo Airport will provide Sheremetyevo Airport with a platform for expansion, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

- He noted that Sheremetyevo Airport’s professional experience in managing aviation hubs and its commitment to the further development of Domodedovo were mandatory conditions for concluding the airport sale transaction.

- On February 9, it was announced that Sheremetyevo Airport, through its wholly owned subsidiary Perspektiva LLC, had signed an agreement to acquire Domodedovo Airport after winning the auction.