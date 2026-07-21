British PM announces new cabinet lineup

LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced who will be joining him in his new cabinet, according to his Office.

Ed Miliband has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Wes Streeting will serve as Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Shabana Mahmood will stay on as Secretary of State for the Home Department. Among other appointments, Burnham made Alex Norris Secretary of State for Justice, and Yvette Cooper Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, while Pat McFadden will keep his post as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. Jonathan Reynolds MP was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, and Lucy Powell became Secretaty of State for Education. Heidi Alexander will remain Secretary of State for Transport.

Miatta Fahnbulleh will serve as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Angela Eagle was given the role of Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Louise Haigh was appointed First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office, and Angela Rayner will serve as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. Lisa Nandy will remain Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Chris Bryant became Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in the new cabinet, and Stephen Kinnock will serve as Secretary of State for Wales. Douglas Alexander will hold on to the title of Secretary of State for Scotland. Alan Campbell will remain Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons, and Angela Smith will keep her post of Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords. Anneliese Midgley was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip), and Ellie Reeves was chosen as Attorney General.

Burnham, the newly elected leader of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party, took office as prime minister after receiving King Charles III’s mandate to form a new government at Buckingham Palace on Monday afternoon. Burnham, 56, is the third prime minister formally appointed by King Charles III since the monarch ascended to the throne in September 2022. Earlier, the king accepted the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.