Indonesia preparing for oil supplies from Russia — ambassador to Jakarta

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Indonesia is currently preparing to import crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov told TASS in an interview.

Earlier, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Energy of the Republic of Indonesia, reported that following talks between national leaders Vladimir Putin and Prabowo Subianto on April 13, the sides had agreed to supply the country with up to 150 million barrels of oil.

"As far as I understand, no such supplies are underway yet, but a fundamental understanding to this effect was reached at the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Indonesia held in Moscow on April 13 this year. A day later, on April 14, the two energy ministers met and also broadly agreed on the possibility of such deliveries. However, as far as I know, the Indonesian side is currently at the stage of preparing for the import of oil and petroleum products from Russia. All of this is due to a reason that is quite common in the current geopolitical situation -- the fear of 'secondary' sanctions from European and American partners," the ambassador said, answering a question on whether the supplies had started and how the process was being implemented.

The diplomat explained that, seeking to avoid jeopardizing Indonesia's largest state-owned energy company Pertamina, the sides had been working on developing a mechanism from April until the end of June.

"Currently, a structural division operating under the auspices of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy has been effectively granted the right to purchase oil from sanctioned countries. We have already established contact with this agency, called LEMIGAS, and its management. We were told that they are currently in the final stages of forming an understanding of what and how much they need. Because to all questions -- and local, that is, Indonesian media approach me with the same questions -- I always answer: yes, a fundamental decision was made, but our state and government do not trade oil. This is done by companies that need to know exactly what type of oil is required. We have Urals, ESPO, Sokol, and various other grades," he noted.

"The quantity, the delivery ports, the carrier, pricing aspects -- there is a multitude of technical details. We need specific information for this, and apparently LEMIGAS is the one that should provide it. Then, depending on the request received, the Russian Energy Ministry will get involved, a partner on our side will be identified who possesses the specific types of oil, and only then will a dialogue between specific commercial partners get underway," Tolchenov added.

Situation in the Persian Gulf

The ambassador noted that the overall picture of the oil market is changing, and the April agreements were reached against the backdrop of the situation that was developing in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz at that particular time.

"Now, with varying degrees of confidence, we can say that the situation is beginning to, so to speak, 'calm down.' While it may still be unstable, there are nevertheless certain positive developments. Perhaps oil supplies from the Persian Gulf zone will resume; at least, there are positive signals to this effect for the Indonesians," the agency's source noted.

"They had two tankers belonging to Pertamina 'stuck' in the Persian Gulf. They managed to secure the release of one of them, and negotiations are currently underway regarding the conditions for the second vessel's departure. Perhaps there has been some progress over the last few days, and the second one [has also succeeded]. If regular oil supplies from the Persian Gulf countries resume, the issue of Russian oil deliveries could fade into the background altogether. However, I still believe -- and this has been voiced -- that the Indonesians, as pragmatic economic operators, understand that they cannot put all their eggs in one basket. The situation that recently occurred in the Persian Gulf could easily repeat itself at any time. We all know very well who we have to deal with 'across the ocean,'" the diplomat explained.

Tolchenov pointed out that having a backup plan and increasing supplies is a completely natural and strategic decision.

"Therefore, I believe we have strong prospects in this area. Another issue, however, given the current environment, is that we are pursuing a policy where certain fields must be kept out of the public eye. Excuse me, but that includes the media as well," he added.

"You must understand that if such supplies are launched, we will not publicize it, so as not to attract undue attention or jeopardize our partners. The most important thing is for this cooperation to function, because it serves the interests of both countries. Indonesia is a vital partner for us in many areas, and it would be beneficial if the oil and gas sector were more closely integrated into bilateral cooperation. It is already part of our shared agenda, so to speak. If supplies scale up, it will mean that progress is being made on this track as well, and that the energy sector occupies a prominent place in Russian-Indonesian engagement," he emphasized.