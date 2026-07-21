Situation at Wildberries after Ukraine’s attack is difficult, Kremlin spokesman admits

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has admitted that the situation Wildberries and small-and medium-sized business are in following Ukraine’s drone attack on the company’s warehouses is difficult, but the government is addressing the issue.

"Indeed, the situation is difficult due to the losses suffered by both the company itself and small and medium-sized businesses. <…> The government is in contact with the company. I can’t say anything more specific on this topic," he told a briefing.

The Kremlin spokesman refuted allegations that Wildberries warehouses are used for supplies to the Russian army. "This is not so," he said. "The Kiev regime continues to attack civilian targets, and this confirms the terrorist essence of the Kiev regime," he added.

On the morning of July 18, reports confirmed that Ukrainian drones targeted Wildberries’ logistics centers in Kotovsk (Tambov Region) and Elektrostal (Moscow Region). Additionally, a drone crash ignited a fire at an oil depot in Noginsk, Moscow Region. As a result of these attacks, seven people died and 25 more were injured in Kotovsk and one person was killed and 37 others were hurt in the Moscow Region. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases, classifying these acts as terrorist attacks.