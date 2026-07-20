MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The dire situation in the energy sector and the entire economy of Germany is caused by the actions of its authorities. Russia never provoked an energy blockade of the Federal Republic of Germany; on the contrary, it always met the country halfway, State Duma member of the committee on international affairs Roza Chemeris (the New People party) told TASS.

She mentioned this in the context of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's words that the Federal Republic of Germany "continues to experience an energy crisis due to the absence of Russian gas."

"The Russian side never pushed for an energy blockade of Germany. On the contrary, it always met the country halfway, sometimes even in absurd conditions and situations when Germany had practically blackmailed us over the Ukrainian issue for all these recent years. And today's deplorable situation in the German economy is provoked exclusively by the actions of its leaders," the deputy said. Chemeris stated that first Angela Merkel and then Merz "consciously led their country and its residents to an economic abyss.".