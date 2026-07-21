West unleashes large-scale campaign to interfere in Duma elections — senior legislator

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Western nations have launched a comprehensive campaign aimed at interfering in the upcoming State Duma elections, stated Vladimir Dzhabarov, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Commission on the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russian Internal Affairs.

"Western countries have initiated a large-scale effort to orchestrate attempts at meddling in the forthcoming State Duma elections. Over the past two years, Russia’s adversaries have actively developed new tactics and tested innovative methods of electoral interference across several countries, including Moldova and Armenia. Our Commission continuously monitors and analyzes Western interference tools. We are fully aware of these techniques and are prepared to counter and thwart all such attempts," Dzhabarov declared during a meeting dedicated to foreign interference in elections.

The senator further explained that the West "traditionally relies on foreign agents, extremists, and other traitors" to push ahead with its destabilizing plans. "In the European Parliament, PACE, and other international platforms, foreign agents and extremists openly discuss their strategies to interfere in upcoming elections. Preparations for various electoral provocations are underway, with direct financial, organizational, informational, and ideological support from Western actors," he added.

Meanwhile, at the United Russia congress on June 28, President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that the September State Duma elections would proceed on schedule and in strict accordance with the law. He emphasized that all necessary measures would be implemented to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process - protecting election commission staff, candidates, observers, and voters alike - from external influence or manipulation.

"The appropriate instructions have been drafted and will be issued to ensure these protections," Putin affirmed, underscoring the government’s commitment to securing a fair and transparent vote.