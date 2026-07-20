Kiev aims to further destabilize oil markets by striking Caspian Pipeline Consortium — MFA

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, by carrying out strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), is seeking to further destabilize the situation on global oil markets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"We are in solidarity with the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in its decisive condemnation of this crime against a civilian facility. We regard this attack as yet another confirmation of Bankova's desire to further destabilize the situation on global oil markets," the diplomat emphasized.

"For it, ensuring global energy stability, as well as a respectful attitude toward foreign partners, in particular from Kazakhstan, with whom the Kiev regime allegedly wants to develop mutually beneficial and friendly relations, is an empty phrase," she added.