IN BRIEF: Russia expels Italian military attache in retaliatory move

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow is expelling Italy’s military attache and his assistant in response to Rome’s actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

TASS has compiled the key details.

Russia’s decision

- Russia is expelling Italy’s military attache and his assistant, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

- The measure comes in response to Italy’s actions, she stressed.

Italy’s reaction

- Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Moscow’s move as an act of "revenge" for Rome’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats, adding that Russia’s decision was unfounded.

- Zakharova, in turn, said that Tajani was lying in claiming that Russia expelled the Italian military attache and his assistant for no reason.

Expulsion of Russian military attaches

- On July 9, Tajani announced the expulsion of two military attaches from the Russian Embassy in Rome.

- They were ordered to leave Italy within three days.

- The Russian Foreign Ministry said then that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its two military attaches.