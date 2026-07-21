IN BRIEF: Russia expels Italian military attache in retaliatory move

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow is expelling Italy’s military attache and his assistant in response to Rome’s actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.
TASS has compiled the key details.
Russia’s decision
- Russia is expelling Italy’s military attache and his assistant, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.
- The measure comes in response to Italy’s actions, she stressed.
Italy’s reaction
- Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Moscow’s move as an act of "revenge" for Rome’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats, adding that Russia’s decision was unfounded.
- Zakharova, in turn, said that Tajani was lying in claiming that Russia expelled the Italian military attache and his assistant for no reason.
Expulsion of Russian military attaches
- On July 9, Tajani announced the expulsion of two military attaches from the Russian Embassy in Rome.
- They were ordered to leave Italy within three days.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry said then that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its two military attaches.