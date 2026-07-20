New British PM says he will "bear down" on Russia regarding issue of Ukraine

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. The new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Andy Burnham, stated during a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky that London would continue to assist Kiev and "bear down" on Moscow.

"The Prime Minister began by reaffirming his and the UK’s resolute commitment to the people of Ukraine and underscored that there would be absolutely no change in the UK’s approach, including when it came to bearing down on Russia," according to a press release distributed by the office at 10 Downing Street. This is the first statement from Burnham's office concerning Russia.

Burnham assumed the post of Prime Minister on Monday. He replaced Keir Starmer, who was forced to resign under pressure from members of the ruling Labour Party following its defeat in the local elections in May.