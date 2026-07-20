FBI Director plans visit to Russia in October - Politico

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to visit Russia in mid-October, Politico reported, citing a source in the US administration.

"FBI Director Kash Patel is planning to visit Russia later this year, likely in mid-October, according to a US official and a person familiar with the situation," the newspaper wrote.

According to the news report, the visit could take place on October 14-15, with Patel expected to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg. The FBI press office has not yet responded to TASS's request for comment on the reported trip.