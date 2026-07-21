TP-34 robotic platform developed in special op zone enters mass production

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. An Omsk-based ground robotic systems company, with support of the All-Russia People’s Front’s Kulibin Club, has scaled up the manufacturing of the TP-34 transport platform, developed by a soldier at the frontline, the press service of the People’s Front told TASS.

"This Omsk plant has established production of up to 100 different ground robotic systems per day, which is necessary to meet the military’s needs for reliable equipment. The TP-34 is unique because it was invented on the front by a soldier with the call sign Kamaz. The crew welded the platform and used it in combat. The lightweight platform ensures the rapid delivery of ammunition and other essential supplies," said a representative of the Kulibin Club.

According to him, the TP-34 robotic platform successfully passed Kulibin Club's tests for its capability to navigate difficult terrain and load-bearing capacity.

The Kulibin Club selects, tests, and supports the mass production of the best products designed by Russian engineers. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of innovative electronic warfare systems, quadcopters, self-propelled robotic vehicles, and other products have been deployed to the frontline.