Tanker hit by projectile off Oman coast, UKMTO says

LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a maritime security coordination center run by the UK Navy, reported a new incident involving a tanker hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM northeast of LIMAH, OMAN UKMTO has received multiple reports that a tanker is reporting over VHF Channel 16 that it has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. Authorities are investigating," the coordination center said in a statement.

No further details were provided.