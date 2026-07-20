Ukrainian troops extensively use ground robots as mobile firepower — expert

LUGANSK, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have begun to extensively use ground robotic systems not only for the evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, but also as mobile firepower, military exert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The enemy has increased the use of various unmanned and robotic systems, the number of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) modifications has increased, and Ukrainian militant groups continue to upgrade unmanned boats. Our reconnaissance crews have been increasingly encountering the enemy’s unmanned ground vehicles used not only for the delivery of supplies and evacuation of the wounded, but also as mobile firepower," the expert wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

Marochko added that Ukrainian forces have begun to modify Western-made armored vehicles and automobiles for remote control.