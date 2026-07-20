Russia's strike on Kiev-based Rapid enterprise aimed at reducing long-range UAV attacks

DONETSK, July 20. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes on the Kiev-based Rapid enterprise to reduce the number of attacks by the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the company that developed "Shadow" drone detectors told TASS.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 16 that Russian forces had hit the Ukrainian Rapid enterprise engaged in the assembly of UAVs.

"According to available data, fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, such as Lyuty and Leleka were assembled on the premises of the Rapid enterprise. In addition, the factory could have stored components and also ready-made drones subsequently supplied to Ukrainian army units. Strikes on such facilities play an important role and are intended to consistently reduce the enemy’s potential for assembling, storing and using long-range drones," the company said in a statement.

The case with the Rapid enterprise is one of the examples that evidence the involvement of civilian facilities in military production in Ukraine. As Russian forces strike such targets, the enemy tries to portray this as an attack on civilian infrastructure, it said.

"A similar situation was discussed earlier in the wake of Russia’s strike on the Dovzhenko Film Studios where elements and wings of FP-1 drones were found as reported by some media," the company said.

While a considerable part of technologies and components for drones is supplied from the West and these drones are assembled in Ukraine, the destruction of assembly workshops and logistics sites disrupts production chains and reduces the number of ready-made UAVs and their combat use, the company said.