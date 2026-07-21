Drone hits apartment building in Vladimir, 209 UAVs: aftermath of Ukraine’s UAV attack

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 209 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Black and Azov Seas overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A fire erupted after an UAV hit an apartment in a residential building in Vladimir. Evacuation of residents is underway.

TASS has put together key facts about the night drone attack on Russian regions.

Scope

- Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 209 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the past night, the ministry reported.

- Air defenses shot down Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Ryazan, Moscow, Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Azov and Black Seas, it specified.

Aftermath

- A fire broke out after a drone hit an apartment in an upper floor of an apartment building in Vladimir in central Russia, regional Governor Alexander Avdeyev said on his Max channel.

- There were no residents there at the time of the strike, he specified.

- There are no persons hurt in the drone attack, according to preliminary data.

- Emergency services are working at the site.

- The fire that erupted after the drone strike was contained on an area of about 25 square meters.

- Open flames were extinguished.

- Evacuation of residents is underway, the governor said.

- Air defenses destroyed drones and missiles in Rostov-on-Don and four districts of the southern Rostov Region in repelling the aerial attack. Falling UAV debris caused fire in a forest in the Milyutinsky district, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

- There no persons injured in the drone attack.

- There is no threat to populated areas.

- Firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.