Russia concerned over delays in preparations for Haiti elections — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. Delays in the preparations for elections in Haiti are causing concern, and Russia hopes that the final dates for the vote will be set soon, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"We express our concern over the delays in the preparations for and the postponement of the voting dates. We understand that the delay is largely due to the current situation in the country, but we hope that the final dates for the vote will be set soon and that they will be strictly adhered to this time," she said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Haiti.

Russia calls on "the interim government and all political forces to engage in dialogue and work together responsibly for the sake of the nation's interests," she stressed. "Haiti should decide about its future independently, free from any harmful external interference, which is the root cause of this country’s numerous problems."

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said in May that he hoped than general elections would be organized by the end of this year. The presidential office has been vacant since 2021, with the country being governed by the Transitional Presidential Council, which is tasked to ensure conditions for the organization of general elections. So far, the country’s authorities have been failing to agree on the date for voting amid the difficult security situation in the country.

Haiti has been facing a serious security crisis since the 2021 assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, and a devastating earthquake, with criminals controlling a larger part of the country’s territory. At least 8,000 people have died as a result of rampant banditry. The first contingent, sent to assist the authorities in restoring law and order and combating criminal groups, arrived in Port-au-Prince in mid-2024.