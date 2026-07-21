Belgorod authorities taking measures to stabilize situation after attack on dam lake

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. The Belgorod Region authorities are doing everything they can to stabilize the situation after Ukraine’s attack on a dam lake, the regional emergencies response headquarters said.

"The authorities are taking all necessary measures to avert risks for the population. The situation is under control," it said.

The Belgorod reservoir is owned by the Tsentrregionvodkhoz federal state unitary enterprise and the regional authorities are working in close cooperation with it to stabilize the situation.