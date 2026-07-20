Russian envoy says Coalition of Willing exercises in Poland will be symbolic show

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The first Coalition of the Willing exercises in Poland will be a symbolic show of resolve and unity rather than a large-scale military activity, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told Izvestia newspaper.

"I do not think the upcoming military gathering in Poland will turn into anything large-scale. Under the current circumstances, our opponents need some kind of symbolic action to demonstrate their resolve and unity in fighting the so-called 'Russian threat,'" the diplomat said.

Kelin also said that the deployment of foreign troops and military bases on Ukrainian territory is completely unacceptable.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the first Coalition of the Willing exercises involving French and British troops would be held in Poland in September. Command headquarters will practice decision-making procedures and troop deployment scenarios. Such exercises are generally conducted without military equipment or actual troop maneuvers at training grounds.