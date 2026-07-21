Iran kills two US troops, third goes missing at Jordan base — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. Iran has killed two US servicemen and left one unaccounted for in three missile strikes at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan in the last 24 hours, The Wall Street Journal quoted US officials as saying.

In the first incident, Iran hit a gym and injured some personnel while they were taking cover.

According to the officials, the second missile hit an empty aircraft hangar.

In the third incident, Iran attacked a housing unit, killing two troops and causing one to go missing, as they did not have the time to shelter.

At the moment, it is unclear whether they were killed in the block or received fatal injuries on their way to the shelter.

According to the paper, the death of the two soldiers highlights the difficulties the US still has in protecting the 50,000 troops deployed in the Middle East against Iranian missile and drone attacks.