International Monetary Fund announces $690 million tranche for Ukraine under new lending program.
IMF announces $690 million tranche for Ukraine under new lending program
Press review: EU struggles on Russia sanctions while Moscow trade surplus grows
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14th
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Former UK health secretary Wes Streeting appointed defense secretary
The appointment has been approved by the King Charles III
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Kiev aims to further destabilize oil markets by striking Caspian Pipeline Consortium — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow is in solidarity with the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in its decisive condemnation of this crime against a civilian facility
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Kazakhstan’s energy ministry confirms another attack on oil tanker in Black Sea
An assessment of the vessel’s technical condition and the consequences of the incident is currently underway
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NATO recon aircraft again shuttling over Black Sea from west to east, back
The plane took off from the base airfield in Constanta, Romania
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Russia expects IAEA to give unbiased assessment of attack on Darkhovin NPP
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Russia expects that the agency "will take immediate and concrete steps to end such lawlessness"
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Russia’s ombudswoman announces preparations for new prisoner exchange with Ukraine
The will be separate lists for military personnel and civilians, Yana Lantratova said
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Russia, North Korea intend to give extra impetus to cooperation — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister referred to the cooperation in the bilateral format, including issues of regional and international security
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Trump says he will meet new UK prime minister soon
UK and US leaders will discuss topics of mutual interest
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Moldova secretly cedes right to manage Dniester waters to Ukraine — Chisinau mayor
Ion Ceban said the signed document is classified and is held by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry
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Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan holds anti-terror drills
According to the Central Military District, special attention was paid to countering unmanned aerial vehicles
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Ukraine never stops trying to inflict irreparable damage to CPC — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said the attack was the fifth act of aggression against the company’s civilian facilities enjoying protection of international law
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State Department says relations between Russia and Cuba pose 'direct threat' to US
The report makes similar accusations against China and Iran
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There can no longer be any rules against Kiev attacking cities in Russia — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council emphasized that "back then, it was not customary to steal or kill the leaders of even hostile countries"
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Russian economy could grow up to 0.7% by year-end, expert says
Vladimir Yeremkin said the economy is paying the price for cooling down after overheating, but the base for recovery remains intact
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Ed Miliband appointed as new British foreign secretary
In the cabinet of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband held the post of Secretary for Energy Security and Carbon Neutrality of the United Kingdom
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Iran fails to damage Bahrain's air navigation system with drones — agency
The attack did not affect its operations, the Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority said
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Ukraine’s attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium constitute terrorism — State Duma
According to the statement, this has nothing to do with military objectives
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North Macedonians understand joining anti-Russian coalition not good for them — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Skopje Dmitry Zykov said that Europe made a significant "contribution" to fueling the Ukrainian crisis and its attempts to allegedly "settle" the situation yielded no success
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Current economic collapse in Europe stems from anti-Russian sanctions — RDIF CEO
EU sanctions are unpopular in Europe — they do not work and cost EU countries more than €3 trillion, Kirill Dmitriev said
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Russian Central Bank may pause rate-cutting cycle, expert says
Vladimir Yeremkin believes the regulator's decision could be influenced by rising inflation expectations, which may prompt the Bank of Russia to upwardly revise its year-end inflation forecast
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Over 30 countries confirm participation in Russia-Africa Summit — Russian Foreign Ministry
Department Director Anatoly Bashkin says the number of countries expressing their readiness to attend the summit is rising "each day"
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Wheat imports from Russia to Georgia gain 37% in 1H
Georgia purchased 160,614 tons of Russian wheat and meslin for $41.8 mln
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US redirected seven ships since renewal of naval blockade of Iran — CENTCOM
The United States Central Command added that US military disabled one vessel
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FBI Director plans visit to Russia in October - Politico
The visit could take place on October, 14-15
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Gas price in Europe surpasses $700 per 1,000 cubic meters first since late March
The price of August futures contracts at the TTF hub in the Netherlands has jumped to around $716 per 1,000 cubic meters
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EU wants to fight to last Ukrainian, destroy its own economy — Dodik
According to the chairman of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party of Republika Srpska, the war is being fought only on Ukrainian territory, but it is essentially an attempt by the EU to break Russia
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FACTBOX: Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian ports
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air-launched precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions struck fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa
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EU countries increasingly reluctant to back sanctions on Russia — FT
Sources cited by the newspaper said European governments grow concerned that the restrictions could harm their leading companies
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Press review: Russia offers lifeline on Iran and Trump works art of nuke deal with Saudis
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 20th
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US imposes 50% import tariffs on range of Canadian goods
Energy products, critical minerals, seafood and potash will be exempt from the new tariffs
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Tanker hit by projectile off Oman coast, UKMTO says
Authorities are investigating, the coordination center stated
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Russia, North Korea see US behavior as cause of degradation of global situation — MFA
The Russian foreign ministry noted that "under these conditions, the comprehensive deepening of relations between Russia and the DPRK contributes to ensuring regional and international security"
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Drone attack on Moscow among largest in recent years — TASS calculations
According to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, more than 400 hostile unmanned aerial vehicles headed toward the Moscow Region overnight
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Protests over defense minister’s dismissal spread to 12 Ukrainian cities
Protests against Ukraine’s Defense Minister Fydorov’s dismissal began in Ukrainian cities on July 16
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Bureau 1440 launches second part of satellite constellation
The Russian aerospace company continues to deploy a low-orbit satellite constellation for new-generation communication services
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IN BRIEF: Ten injured after one of largest drone attacks in years targets Moscow Region
More than 400 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected heading toward the Moscow Region between the evening of July 19 and the morning of July 20
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NATO concerned over German nuclear weapons research — Russian SVR
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said that Germany's Western allies are also worried about the scale of the country's research in key nuclear weapons-related fields
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Russia poses no threat to EU, but conflict being deliberately stoked — Croatian president
Zoran Milanovic also emphasized that the EU "is exclusively engaged in talk of war and attempts to finance military production"
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Press review: US, Iran vie for Hormuz leverage as Russia, US conclude ISS program by 2030
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 15th
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DPRK’s position on Ukraine unchanged, Pyongyang commits to support Moscow — top diplomat
Choe Son Hui said that Russia’s special military operation is a holy war being waged to remove the root causes of the Ukraine crisis as well as to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
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Protests over defense minister Fyodorov's dismissal spread to 16 Ukrainian cities
Demonstrations had taken place in Kiev, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kharkov, Lutsk, Lvov, Nikolayev, Odessa, Ternopol, Sumy and Zaporozhye
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FACTBOX: What is known about new attack on oil tanker at CPC terminal
According to the report, the terrorist attack by air drone was made on tanker Nelsa, which was under loading at SPM-1
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Five people killed, 23 injured as Ukraine attacks bus in Belgorod Region with drone
Alexander Shuvayev called the incident an "inhumane and vile" attack
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Bank of Russia gold reserves sink to lowest level since February 2020
The decline in gold reserves has been ongoing since the start of the year
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Russian Su-57, Turkish TF-X may become competitors at global arms market
In November 2017, then-Minister of Defense noted that Turkey designed the project in a way to not be ultimately dependent on any one nation or company
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Russia fighting for its survival in special military operation — Duma deputy speaker
Pyotr Tolstoy said that Russia is defending its independence, freedom and "the ability to make its own decisions"
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Russian armed forces liberate Volnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region
The Ukrainian forces lost 1,500 servicemen in special military operation zone in past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
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No threat of Netanyahu's arrest in US — Trump
The US president said that it will not happen in any way
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Russian forces hit 200 railway engines hauling Western arms to Ukraine — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "90% of military cargoes arrive from European countries"
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Russia concerned over delays in preparations for Haiti elections — mission to UN
Russia calls on "the interim government and all political forces to engage in dialogue and work together responsibly for the sake of the nation's interests", Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said
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China’s exports of passenger cars to Russia soar 134% in 1H 2026
The value of shipments in the same period in 2025 amounted to $2.66 bln
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Alrosa spots first signs of diamond market turnaround as investment stones rally
The company said that diamond values demonstrated significantly greater stability this year
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Work on S-400 continues, results to be announced — Turkish Defense Ministry
The ministry did not provide any clarification on what exactly this work entails
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Odessa port strikes to deter foreign ships carrying weapons for Ukraine — Russian expert
Yevgeny Poddubny expects Russia’s military to continue carrying out such strikes, arguing that the cumulative effect will eventually be felt on the battlefield as Ukrainian forces face shortages of equipment, weapons and drones
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Russia remains open to dialogue with Europe — Kremlin spokesperson
Moscow has never initiated the severing of relations, Dmitry Peskov said
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WTA introduces mandatory gender testing for female tennis players
Under the new document refusal to undergo testing may result in disciplinary action by the association
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Tourist flow from China to Russia could surge 27-35% by end of 2026 — ATOR
Maya Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, noted that the tourism industry highly welcomes the extension of the visa-free regime
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Merz led Germany to economic abyss — Russia’s State Duma
Russia never provoked an energy blockade of the Federal Republic of Germany; on the contrary, it always met the country halfway, State Duma member of the committee on international affairs Roza Chemeris told
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Russian forces strike Ukrainian naval drone assembly sites over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
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Putin expects to restore bilateral relations with Turkey soon
The Russian president has given instructions to the government to start talks with Turkey on the resumption of trade and economic cooperation
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Russia committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Nepal — MFA
According to the statement, relations between Russia and Nepal have always been friendly in nature and are based on the principles of mutual respect
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Ukrainian troops extensively use ground robots as mobile firepower — expert
Andrey Marochko added that Ukrainian forces have begun to modify Western-made armored vehicles and automobiles for remote control
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Russian brands strong enough to enter US market
Presidential envoy Boris Titov separately said that Russia-US cooperation in the information technology sector could recover rapidly
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Mandatory evacuation for residents announced in Kherson — governor
Vladimir Saldo said the city had been turned into a military staging ground
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Sanctions fail to shatter Russian economy, only harm Western population, Lavrov notes
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that now "the routine benefits of civilization become the privilege of the rich"
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Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey fall 4% in January-May
Turkey imported a total of 1.27 bln cubic meters from Russia in May
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Russia expelling Italian military attache, his aide as response measure — diplomat
Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said on July 9 that Rome was expelling two Russian embassy’s military attaches
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Russian troops repel all counterattacks at Konstantinovka, forcing Kiev retreat — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian assault forces suffered losses
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Russian stock market closes higher as main indices rebound
The MOEX Index briefly dipped below 1,900 points at Monday's open before staging a quick rebound, with investors shifting to active buying later in the day
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Putin extends visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until end of 2027 — decree
In May, China extended its own visa-free stay for Russians until the end of 2027
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Russian forces hit two Ukrainian vessels north of Zmeily island
А bulk carrier and a dry cargo ship, from which Ukrainian troops were launching combat unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, were struck, the Russian defense ministry said
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Oil exports via Transneft system edged up 1.1% in 2025, annual report shows
Total crude intake into Transneft's trunk pipeline system in 2025 was 0.2% below 2024 volumes and 3% below 2023 volumes
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Iran strikes US facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain — IRGC
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the attack was carried out in three phases and involved the use of drones and missile
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Lavrov heaps praise on North Korean soldiers who fought on Russia's side in special op
The Russian foreign minister highlighted allied relations between the two countries
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Russia is becoming priority for Mossad, experts say
According to analysts, a Russian-speaking Mossad director Roman Hoffman offers a distinctive advantage in operations across the post-Soviet space
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Senior Russian diplomat discusses preparations for Russia-Africa summit with ambassadors
The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues regarding the participation of official delegations from African countries in the upcoming summit
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Russian envoy says Coalition of Willing exercises in Poland will be symbolic show
Andrey Kelin also claimed that he does not think the upcoming military drills will turn into anything large-scale
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US official describes SPIEF visit as Washington’s ‘pivot’ toward Russia
On whether US President Donald Trump had "blessed" his communication with Russian officials, Rodney Mims Cook Jr. responded affirmatively
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