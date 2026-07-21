BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 6th Guards Combined Arms Army have destroyed five artillery mounts and two dugouts with Ukrainian personnel in the Kharkov Region over the past week, the force’s self-propelled artillery battery commander with the call sign Yenisey told TASS.

"The 2C19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer crews of the Battlegroup North’s 6th Guards Combined Arms Army destroyed five Ukrainian artillery mounts and two enemy dugouts in the Kharkov Region over the past week. With the help from the reconnaissance drone operators we can detect not only artillery mounts, but also crew shelters and ammunition storage areas," he said.

Yenisey added that crews of the Orlan-10 multipurpose unmanned reconnaissance systems adjust the Battlegroup North’s artillery fire.