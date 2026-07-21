{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys five Ukrainian artillery mounts near Kharkov

The force’s self-propelled artillery battery commander with the call sign Yenisey added that crews of the Orlan-10 multipurpose unmanned reconnaissance systems adjust the Battlegroup North’s artillery fire

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 6th Guards Combined Arms Army have destroyed five artillery mounts and two dugouts with Ukrainian personnel in the Kharkov Region over the past week, the force’s self-propelled artillery battery commander with the call sign Yenisey told TASS.

"The 2C19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer crews of the Battlegroup North’s 6th Guards Combined Arms Army destroyed five Ukrainian artillery mounts and two enemy dugouts in the Kharkov Region over the past week. With the help from the reconnaissance drone operators we can detect not only artillery mounts, but also crew shelters and ammunition storage areas," he said.

Yenisey added that crews of the Orlan-10 multipurpose unmanned reconnaissance systems adjust the Battlegroup North’s artillery fire.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian ombudswoman prepares response to UN on Starobelsk tragedy
Yana Lantratova previously said the UN office had requested information from Russia on the investigation into the Ukrainian armed forces' strike
Read more
WTA introduces mandatory gender testing for female tennis players
Under the new document refusal to undergo testing may result in disciplinary action by the association
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin on dialogue with Europe, potential Lavrov-Rubio talks
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia became wiser, and will apply its newfound wisdom in relations with Europe
Read more
Drone hits apartment building in Vladimir, 209 UAVs: aftermath of Ukraine’s UAV attack
There no persons injured in the drone attack
Read more
Moldova secretly cedes right to manage Dniester waters to Ukraine — Chisinau mayor
Ion Ceban said the signed document is classified and is held by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry
Read more
Press review: Russia offers lifeline on Iran and Trump works art of nuke deal with Saudis
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 20th
Read more
Russia's strike on Kiev-based Rapid enterprise aimed at reducing long-range UAV attacks
The Russian developer of drone detectors said the strikes will reduce the number of attacks by the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Indonesia continues military-technical cooperation with Russia, envoy says
Sergey Tolchenov noted that the cooperation is currently being conducted "behind the scenes"
Read more
Five people killed, 23 injured as Ukraine attacks bus in Belgorod Region with drone
Alexander Shuvayev called the incident an "inhumane and vile" attack
Read more
Odessa port strikes to deter foreign ships carrying weapons for Ukraine — Russian expert
Yevgeny Poddubny expects Russia’s military to continue carrying out such strikes, arguing that the cumulative effect will eventually be felt on the battlefield as Ukrainian forces face shortages of equipment, weapons and drones
Read more
North Korea says consensus reached with Russia at talks between two top diplomats
The strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministers involved constructive and beneficial strategic communication
Read more
Indonesia preparing for oil supplies from Russia — ambassador to Jakarta
No such supplies are underway yet, Sergey Tolchenov noted
Read more
New British PM says he will "bear down" on Russia regarding issue of Ukraine
London would continue to assist Kiev, Andy Burnham stated during a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Philippines to attend ASEAN events
Sergey Lavrov will take part in events hosted by ASEAN
Read more
Indonesia does not recognize unilateral Western sanctions against Russians — ambassador
Sergey Tolchenov also noted that Jakarta is unlikely to arrest Russian citizens at the request of third countries
Read more
Russian stock market closes higher as main indices rebound
The MOEX Index briefly dipped below 1,900 points at Monday's open before staging a quick rebound, with investors shifting to active buying later in the day
Read more
Former UK health secretary Wes Streeting appointed defense secretary
The appointment has been approved by the King Charles III
Read more
Eight killed, 77 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod over past day
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region 153 times
Read more
Drone attack on Moscow among largest in recent years — TASS calculations
According to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, more than 400 hostile unmanned aerial vehicles headed toward the Moscow Region overnight
Read more
Merz led Germany to economic abyss — Russia’s State Duma
Russia never provoked an energy blockade of the Federal Republic of Germany; on the contrary, it always met the country halfway, State Duma member of the committee on international affairs Roza Chemeris told
Read more
EU wants to fight to last Ukrainian, destroy its own economy — Dodik
According to the chairman of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party of Republika Srpska, the war is being fought only on Ukrainian territory, but it is essentially an attempt by the EU to break Russia
Read more
Iran strikes US facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain — IRGC
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the attack was carried out in three phases and involved the use of drones and missile
Read more
Russia, North Korea see US behavior as cause of degradation of global situation — MFA
The Russian foreign ministry noted that "under these conditions, the comprehensive deepening of relations between Russia and the DPRK contributes to ensuring regional and international security"
Read more
Protests over defense minister Fyodorov's dismissal spread to 16 Ukrainian cities
Demonstrations had taken place in Kiev, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kharkov, Lutsk, Lvov, Nikolayev, Odessa, Ternopol, Sumy and Zaporozhye
Read more
Indonesia in talks with Russia to build spaceport, ambassador says
As regards the nuclear sphere, Sergey Tolchenov shared, the final decision has yet to be made
Read more
Kinzhal missile wipes out Patriot air defense system in Kiev — Russian Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit a US-made Patriot system in Kiev with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Read more
Gonets satellite modem successfully passes tests — Roscosmos
The state corporation noted that the new modem is six times more compact than the previous version and can be successfully integrated into any equipment
Read more
Ukraine’s attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium constitute terrorism — State Duma
According to the statement, this has nothing to do with military objectives
Read more
Russian envoy says Coalition of Willing exercises in Poland will be symbolic show
Andrey Kelin also claimed that he does not think the upcoming military drills will turn into anything large-scale
Read more
IRGC says it carried out missile strike on US base in Kuwait
American HIMARS systems were targeted with surface-to-surface missiles
Read more
Trump says he will meet new UK prime minister soon
UK and US leaders will discuss topics of mutual interest
Read more
Iran kills two US troops, third goes missing at Jordan base — WSJ
According to the officials, the second missile hit an empty aircraft hangar
Read more
Putin extends visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until end of 2027 — decree
In May, China extended its own visa-free stay for Russians until the end of 2027
Read more
Ukrainian strikes claim lives of 70 Russians, including two children over week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that more than 360 people, including 12 minors, have been injured
Read more
Iran attacks Amazon data center in Bahrain in response to strike on Darkhovin NPP — IRGC
Iran used several cruise missiles
Read more
Mandatory evacuation for residents announced in Kherson — governor
Vladimir Saldo said the city had been turned into a military staging ground
Read more
No threat of Netanyahu's arrest in US — Trump
The US president said that it will not happen in any way
Read more
DPRK’s position on Ukraine unchanged, Pyongyang commits to support Moscow — top diplomat
Choe Son Hui said that Russia’s special military operation is a holy war being waged to remove the root causes of the Ukraine crisis as well as to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Read more
Press review: Truce on deck in Iran and EU to dry-run Ukraine deployment in Poland drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 21st
Read more
Andy Burnham takes office as British prime minister
The newly elected leader of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party is the third prime minister formally appointed by King Charles III
Read more
Russian warship holds live-fire exercise 46 miles off UK coast — Royal Navy
Before the naval maneuvers, the Russian warship informed HMS Tyne patrol ship of its intention to conduct gunnery activity
Read more
Russia expelling Italian military attache, his aide as response measure — diplomat
Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said on July 9 that Rome was expelling two Russian embassy’s military attaches
Read more
Russian warships strictly comply with international law — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov commented on statements that a Russian frigate allegedly conducted exercises in international waters near the British coast
Read more
Kiev aims to further destabilize oil markets by striking Caspian Pipeline Consortium — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow is in solidarity with the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in its decisive condemnation of this crime against a civilian facility
Read more
Russia’s FSB prevents terrorist attack on key enterprise in Urals
A 60-year-old Tyumen citizen was killed in a gunfight during the detention attempt
Read more
Russian forces hit 200 railway engines hauling Western arms to Ukraine — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "90% of military cargoes arrive from European countries"
Read more
FBI Director plans visit to Russia in October - Politico
The visit could take place on October, 14-15
Read more
Russia concerned over delays in preparations for Haiti elections — mission to UN
Russia calls on "the interim government and all political forces to engage in dialogue and work together responsibly for the sake of the nation's interests", Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said
Read more
What we know about foiled terrorist attack on major enterprise in Urals
No casualties have been reported among security officers or civilians
Read more
Mediators present US, Iran with 10-day ceasefire proposal - Axios
According to the news outlet, neither side has accepted the mediators' proposal so far
Read more
NATO concerned over German nuclear weapons research — Russian SVR
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said that Germany's Western allies are also worried about the scale of the country's research in key nuclear weapons-related fields
Read more
Global situation makes Northern Sea Route more attractive — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, "the absence of political risks" is one of the factors making the Northern Sea Route attractive
Read more
Russia is becoming priority for Mossad, experts say
According to analysts, a Russian-speaking Mossad director Roman Hoffman offers a distinctive advantage in operations across the post-Soviet space
Read more
Russian-Chinese relations at peak level — ambassadors
Oleg Stepanov and Wang Di, Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Canada, stated this in a joint article for the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Russian economy could grow up to 0.7% by year-end, expert says
Vladimir Yeremkin said the economy is paying the price for cooling down after overheating, but the base for recovery remains intact
Read more
Tanker hit by projectile off Oman coast, UKMTO says
Authorities are investigating, the coordination center stated
Read more
Bank of Russia gold reserves sink to lowest level since February 2020
The decline in gold reserves has been ongoing since the start of the year
Read more
Russia has returned 550 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity since May, ombudswoman says
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova stated it as a result of several successful exchanges
Read more
Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US strikes on Iran end — agency
According to the report, Tehran will not issue permits for vessel passage as long as the United States continues strikes against Iran
Read more
Situation at Wildberries after Ukraine’s attack is difficult, Kremlin spokesman admits
Dmitry Peskov refuted allegations that Wildberries warehouses are used for supplies to the Russian army
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian naval drone assembly sites over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russia expels Italian military attache in retaliatory move
The measure comes in response to Italy’s actions, Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
US launches another series of strikes against Iran — CENTCOM
The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian ports
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air-launched precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions struck fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa
Read more
Russia poses no threat to EU, but conflict being deliberately stoked — Croatian president
Zoran Milanovic also emphasized that the EU "is exclusively engaged in talk of war and attempts to finance military production"
Read more
Ukrainian troops extensively use ground robots as mobile firepower — expert
Andrey Marochko added that Ukrainian forces have begun to modify Western-made armored vehicles and automobiles for remote control
Read more
Iran struck US Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain on Tuesday — military
Notably, Sheikh Isa serves as a critical hub for the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, facilitating air operations and drone control
Read more
Ukraine never stops trying to inflict irreparable damage to CPC — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said the attack was the fifth act of aggression against the company’s civilian facilities enjoying protection of international law
Read more
North Macedonians understand joining anti-Russian coalition not good for them — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Skopje Dmitry Zykov said that Europe made a significant "contribution" to fueling the Ukrainian crisis and its attempts to allegedly "settle" the situation yielded no success
Read more
Putin continues playing hockey - Kremlin
Russian President does it infrequently due to his busy schedule
Read more
Oil exports via Transneft system edged up 1.1% in 2025, annual report shows
Total crude intake into Transneft's trunk pipeline system in 2025 was 0.2% below 2024 volumes and 3% below 2023 volumes
Read more
State Department says relations between Russia and Cuba pose 'direct threat' to US
The report makes similar accusations against China and Iran
Read more
Ukrainian forces strike Belgorod, surrounding area with missiles
According to the regional emergency operations center, no casualties are reported
Read more
US imposes 50% import tariffs on range of Canadian goods
Energy products, critical minerals, seafood and potash will be exempt from the new tariffs
Read more
There can no longer be any rules against Kiev attacking cities in Russia — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council emphasized that "back then, it was not customary to steal or kill the leaders of even hostile countries"
Read more
Russia fighting for its survival in special military operation — Duma deputy speaker
Pyotr Tolstoy said that Russia is defending its independence, freedom and "the ability to make its own decisions"
Read more
US redirected seven ships since renewal of naval blockade of Iran — CENTCOM
The United States Central Command added that US military disabled one vessel
Read more
Donbass fate to be decided by fight for Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — expert
Yevgeny Poddubny said the enemy will continue to use drones en masse, a wide range of Western-made weapons and will actively use the newest AI-powered unmanned systems
Read more
Saudi-led coalition warns Houthis of responding to their threats to ships in Bab El Mandeb
The coalition command has begun implementing measures in order to protect commercial vessels transiting the strait
Read more
British PM announces new cabinet lineup
Ed Miliband has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Wes Streeting will serve as Secretary of State for Defense
Read more
Russia’s ombudswoman announces preparations for new prisoner exchange with Ukraine
The will be separate lists for military personnel and civilians, Yana Lantratova said
Read more
Lavrov heaps praise on North Korean soldiers who fought on Russia's side in special op
The Russian foreign minister highlighted allied relations between the two countries
Read more
Russia committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Nepal — MFA
According to the statement, relations between Russia and Nepal have always been friendly in nature and are based on the principles of mutual respect
Read more
Russia to continue strikes on ships carrying arms for Kiev — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov answered the question about Russia’s missile strike on a vessel at the Odessa port
Read more
Ed Miliband appointed as new British foreign secretary
In the cabinet of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband held the post of Secretary for Energy Security and Carbon Neutrality of the United Kingdom
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin on strikes against Wildberries facilities, foreign troops in Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia views any potential deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine as absolutely unacceptable
Read more
PREVIEW: Russian foreign minister to discuss Asia-Pacific militarization risks with ASEAN
Sergey Lavrov will visit Manila to take part in meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers
Read more
Putin open to contacts with Mojtaba Khamenei — Peskov
"There are currently no specific arrangements for such a phone call," the Russian presidential spokesman said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ten injured after one of largest drone attacks in years targets Moscow Region
More than 400 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected heading toward the Moscow Region between the evening of July 19 and the morning of July 20
Read more
Foreign Ministry says Moscow to factor in Berlin's nuclear research in military strategy
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Germany's actions are not surprising, especially considering the country's high technological and industrial potential
Read more
Falling drone debris injures child in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi
According to the crisis center, emergency response teams are working at the scene
Read more
NATO recon aircraft again shuttling over Black Sea from west to east, back
The plane took off from the base airfield in Constanta, Romania
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about new attack on oil tanker at CPC terminal
According to the report, the terrorist attack by air drone was made on tanker Nelsa, which was under loading at SPM-1
Read more
Bureau 1440 launches second part of satellite constellation
The Russian aerospace company continues to deploy a low-orbit satellite constellation for new-generation communication services
Read more
Fuel situation improves in several Russian regions as supply curbs lifted — deputy PM
According to Alexander Novak, the positive impact stems from temporary bans on petroleum product exports, market saturation through imports, as well as increased domestic production
Read more
Kiev to receive $690 million from IMF soon, Ukrainian PM says
The IMF Executive Board has completed the first review of a new program for Ukraine as part of the Extended Fund Facility
Read more
Protests over defense minister’s dismissal spread to 12 Ukrainian cities
Protests against Ukraine’s Defense Minister Fydorov’s dismissal began in Ukrainian cities on July 16
Read more
US forces complete another round of strikes on Iran, CENTCOM says
US forces struck Iranian military command centers and air defense systems, the US Central Command claimed
Read more
Current economic collapse in Europe stems from anti-Russian sanctions — RDIF CEO
EU sanctions are unpopular in Europe — they do not work and cost EU countries more than €3 trillion, Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
IMF announces $690 million tranche for Ukraine under new lending program
A preliminary agreement on allocating the tranche was reached on June 12
Read more
NATO facing shortage of cotton to produce gunpowder — WSJ
According to the newspaper, linters, or the short fibers left on cotton seeds after processing, are converted to nitrocellulose, also known as guncotton
Read more