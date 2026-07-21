Belgorod Reservoir equipment damaged: aftermath of Ukrainian attacks

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces damaged hydraulic equipment at the Belgorod Reservoir in a series of attacks, causing a release of water, the regional operational command said on its Max channel.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the attacks on the region.

Damage to Belgorod Reservoir equipment

- Ukrainian forces damaged hydraulic equipment at the Belgorod Reservoir in attacks over the weekend, causing a release of water, the regional operational command said on Max.

- The release poses no threat to residents’ lives or health and has not caused flooding in nearby communities, Regional Natural Resources Minister Roman Tatarintsev said.

- Ukrainian forces continue to deliberately target the reservoir dam following the water release, with strikes still ongoing, according to the operational command.

- Belgorod Region authorities are taking all necessary measures to stabilize the situation.

July 21 attacks

- Belgorod and the surrounding district came under a Ukrainian missile attack overnight on July 21. Preliminary reports indicated no casualties, the operational command said on Max.

- Two people were injured when a Ukrainian drone detonated in the Belgorod Region. In the community of Proletarsky in the Rakityansky District, a man suffered shrapnel wounds to his forearm and thigh, while a woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her elbow. The blast also damaged the windows of a multifamily building and a vehicle.

- A second drone attack in the community damaged the facade and windows of a commercial property.

- In Shebekino, an FPV drone explosion damaged four vehicles, while another drone strike shattered windows in a multifamily building.

- In the Belgorodsky District, a Ukrainian attack set a truck trailer on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. A passenger car and the fence of a private home were also damaged by shrapnel.

- In the Valuysky District, an FPV drone struck a truck, damaging its cab. The windows of a passenger car were also damaged.

- In Belgorod, a drone struck the grounds of a commercial property. An ambulance took a woman who suffered a partial traumatic amputation of her leg to the regional clinical hospital. An 18-year-old man with shrapnel wounds to his forearm was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

- A drone also exploded at a commercial property in the Belgorodsky District. A man with multiple shrapnel wounds was taken by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A canopy and equipment were damaged at the site.

- In Shebekino, an FPV drone attacked a vehicle, killing the driver at the scene. The car caught fire in the explosion, and emergency workers extinguished the blaze. Another vehicle was also damaged.

- In the Shebekinsky District, a drone detonated near a multifamily building, damaging its windows.

- In the Krasnoyaruzsky District, an FPV drone exploded in the yard of a private home. A man with multiple shrapnel wounds was taken to the Krasnaya Yaruga Central District Hospital in critical condition. He will be transferred to the regional clinical hospital for further treatment.

- In the Grayvoronsky District, a man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs in an FPV drone attack. He was taken to the central district hospital and will be transferred to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 after receiving initial treatment.

- The operational command later reported that a man had been killed when a drone attacked a vehicle at a commercial property in Belgorod.

- Ukrainian attacks damaged vehicles and a power line in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. In the Belgorodsky District, the windows of a passenger car were shattered. One vehicle caught fire in an explosion, and firefighters extinguished the blaze. Four other vehicles were also damaged.

- The operational command subsequently reported that four more people had been injured in Ukrainian drone attacks.

- Two women were injured when an FPV drone struck a private home in the Belgorodsky District. They sustained shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies. Medics treated them at the scene, and both declined hospitalization.

- The number of people injured when a Ukrainian drone detonated in Proletarsky rose to four, according to the operational command.

- Two more women sought medical assistance for acoustic barotrauma and will receive outpatient treatment.

- An infrastructure facility and a vehicle were damaged in the village of Yasniye Zori. In Bessonovka, an FPV drone explosion damaged a building’s windows and a truck.

- An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Valuysky District, while the fence of a private home was damaged in the Shebekinsky District.

- A drone explosion also damaged the windows of an apartment in the Grayvoronsky District.

Attack statistics

- Ukrainian forces attacked the Belgorod Region 153 times over the past 24 hours, killing eight civilians, including a child, and injuring 77 others, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said on Max.

- The attacks targeted the city of Belgorod and the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Grayvoronsky, Ivnyansky, Korochansky, Krasnayaruzhsky, Prokhorovsky, Rakityansky, Shebekinsky and Yakovlevsky districts.

- Ukrainian forces shelled the region seven times using multiple rocket launchers and artillery and twice dropped explosive devices from drones.

- A total of 183 Ukrainian drones were shot down or suppressed over the Belgorod Region during the past 24 hours.