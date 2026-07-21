Cat caught carrying drugs into prison colony in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. Officers at the penal colony in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region caught a cat that was being used to deliver drugs into the facility, the regional department of the Russia’s prison authority (FSIN) reported.

The incident occurred at Penal Colony No.17. The cat was detained temporarily but later released.

"The offender turned out to be a cat equipped with a homemade tissue collar, inside which unknown substances were found. One was green in color, the other was a packet containing a white powder. The fluffy lawbreaker was supposed to slip in unnoticed and deliver the substances to the inmates. However, the vigilant officers prevented the attempt to send the illegal package," the statement said.

A specialist with a drug-detection dog was called to the scene to identify the chemical composition of the package. The subsequent testing confirmed the presence of drugs. "The fluffy offender was detained temporarily, the collar with the substances was confiscated. The cat was examined, and after making sure he was fine, he was released back into the wild," the FSIN added.