Gonets satellite modem successfully passes tests — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Roscosmos has successfully tested a new satellite internet modem - the AT Gonets, the Russian state corporation reported.

The device operated without glitches or data loss, it said.

"The AT-Gonets (URM-D2) new compact modem, for the satellite Internet of Things was tested by the Roscosmos companies Gonets Satellite System and Steccom without failures or data loss. Where many systems ‘glitch,’ the new modem worked without a single failure: the device was disconnected from power supply, but after recovery it saved 100% of data," the corporation said in a statement.

According to Roscosmos, the tests involved the transfer of data with sizes ranging from 10 bytes to 20 kilobytes and each time there were no setbacks.

The state corporation noted that the new modem is six times more compact than the previous version and can be successfully integrated into any equipment. Moreover, the device will provide internet access even in areas not covered by cellular service.

Roscosmos added that it is planned to launch serial production of the modem in the future and expand the range of such devices.