Eight killed, 77 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod over past day

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region 153 times, killing eight civilians, including a child, and injuring 77 people over the past day, the region’s acting governor Alexander Shuvayev reported on Max.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces 153 times attacked the Belgorod Region. <…> In Belgorod, in the Belogorsky and Shebekinsky districts, eight civilians, including a child, were killed. <…> In Belgorod, in the Belgorodsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Prokhorovsky, Rakityansky and Shebekinsky districts, 77 people, including a minor, were injured," he wrote.

Shuvayev added that a man who was killed on July 19 was identified on Monday. Also, a woman who was severely injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod district on July 11 has died at the hospital.

Belgorod, as well as the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Ivnyansky, Korochansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Prokhorovsky, Rakityansky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts were all attacked. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the region seven times using multiple launch rocket systems and artillery weapons, and twice dropped explosives from drones.

A total of 183 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted and neutralized over the Belgorod Region over the past day.