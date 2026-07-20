State Department says relations between Russia and Cuba pose 'direct threat' to US

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. The US administration claims that the relations between Russia and Cuba pose a "direct threat" to the security of the United States.

"Cuba and Russia still maintain strong economic and political ties, which have only deepened amid rising US-Cuba tensions. Today, the relationship is better described as a strategic partnership - one that not only poses a direct threat to the American homeland, but challenges US power and security interests across Latin America," a report released by the US Department of State said.

"For modern Russia, the Cuban network serves as a key vector for destabilizing and subverting US interests within America’s immediate sphere of influence, allowing it to project power into the region without needing to build military bases or maintain a significant troop presence."

The report makes similar accusations against China and Iran.

It says that Cuban intelligence services have infiltrated "the highest reaches of the US government." Finally, the US Department of State says that Cuba has recruited and cultivated generations of American activists."

On March 5, US President Donald Trump said that Washington intends to develop a further course of action for Cuba after the end of the operation against Iran. On February 27, he said that the United States may establish control over Cuba. Politico reported on May 18 that the US government is increasingly leaning toward the use of military force against Cuba.

As Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel noted on March 13, Havana and Washington held talks that "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral disagreements." He described the goals of the dialogue as identifying problems that need to be addressed and finding appropriate solutions, as well as "determining the readiness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the people of both countries" and "identifying the areas of cooperation to counter threats and ensure security and peace." Cuba said it was ready to lead this process on the basis of equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, as well as for the sovereignty and self-determination of the government in Havana.