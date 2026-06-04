US not acting consistently with its own Anchorage proposals — top Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The US is acting contrary to the proposals it made in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

"It is strange to hear this from someone who participated in the August 15 meeting in Anchorage last year, where [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin accepted [US] President [Donald] Trump’s proposals for the first steps that would allow for a cessation of hostilities and the start of negotiations on all aspects of a political settlement," the top dipomat noted. "It was also strange when, after we agreed to the US proposal in Anchorage, they changed their position. Instead of promoting those same proposals in their relations with the Ukrainians, they are now pretending that the parties should sort things out themselves. But that is not very consistent," Lavrov emphasized.