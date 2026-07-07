GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian army liberated Konstantinovka despite the fact that for 12 years, Ukraine had been turning the city into what it believed to be an impregnable fortress, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

"Only a couple of days ago, our military reported about taking a very important city in Donbass," Peskov said. "Konstantinovka. It was prepared to be an untakeable fortress since 2014. And despite that, they managed to take it. Since 2014. And despite this, it was liberated.".