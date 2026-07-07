Kremlin to monitor news from NATO summit

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin will monitor all information coming from the NATO summit in Ankara, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Certainly, this event [the NATO summit] is of great interest, including to us. We will, of course, monitor all news and information coming from Ankara," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"We will see what documents this all results in, what statements are made, what papers are signed, and what is said at these bilateral meetings that will take place on the sidelines," Peskov added.