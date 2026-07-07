NATO states to sign defense contracts worth tens of billions of dollars at summit — Rutte

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. NATO member states will sign defense contracts worth tens of billions of dollars at the summit in Ankara on July 7-8, Secretary General Mark Rutte stated in an article for The Washington Post.

"As leaders gather in Ankara, we will announce tens of billions of dollars in new contracts with companies in Europe and North America. We will also demonstrate how we are investing in key technologies to meet the security demands of today and tomorrow," the NATO chief noted. According to him, at the summit in Ankara, NATO member states intend to "show how they are investing in defense, rebalancing their security and strengthening industry."

The NATO summit is taking place in Ankara on July 7-8. Threats and challenges to the Euro-Atlantic region, Ukraine, and NATO’s southern flank will be among the summit’s main topics.