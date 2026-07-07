Russian forces hit rail locomotives, trucks in Dnepropetrovsk Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian troops have targeted four rail locomotives in the Dnepropetrovsk Region using Geran-4 Seeker drones, according to an official statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry reported that two strikes were conducted with Geran-4 Seeker UAVs against railway locomotives at stations near Pavlograd and Sinelnikovo. "Both targets were successfully hit as a result of these surgical strikes," the statement noted.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry confirmed the use of Geran-4 Seeker drones to strike two railway locomotives near Novomoskovsk, achieving precise hits on the intended targets.

Russian forces also targeted a parking lot used for heavy trucks supplying Ukrainian forces in Kharkov and Pavlograd, destroying up to ten vehicles. "Footage confirms the strike on a logistics yard for heavy trucks supporting Ukrainian forces. To disrupt enemy logistics and hinder the delivery of military supplies, Geran-4 Seeker UAVs were employed to attack truck parking lots in Kharkov and Pavlograd. As a result, up to ten vehicles were destroyed across the two locations," the ministry added.